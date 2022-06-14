Advertisement

Ozark County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting; 1 arrested

Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, faces a second-degree murder charge in the case.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a man claimed he was on methamphetamine when he killed another man in Ozark County.

Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, faces a second-degree murder charge in the case. The sheriff’s office has released the name of the victim.

Investigators say deputies responded to a home Monday evening in Theodosia following a shooting report. Deputies found a man, 27, on the floor of the house. Deputies arrested Dunaway at the home. Investigators say he admitted to consuming methamphetamine before the shooting.

Investigators say Dunaway admitted to the shooting after witnessing an assault between the victim and his girlfriend. Investigators say Dunaway claimed the man charged at him when he fired a shot.

An Ozark County judge has yet to determine a bond for Dunaway.

