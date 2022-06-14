Police investigate deaths of couple in Aurora; no threat to public

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police say there is no threat to the public as they investigate the deaths of a couple in Aurora.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Oak Grove Drive on Tuesday morning, following a neighbor’s concern. Police entered through the garage door. They found the couple dead inside the home in different rooms. Both died of gunshot wounds.

Investigators say no one else was inside the home when officers arrived. Investigators say the couple was married.

