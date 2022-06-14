Prosecutors move to combine cases of Cedar County couple charged with sex crimes at boarding school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The case for a couple charged with ongoing abuse at the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch was back in front of a Cedar County judge Monday.

Boyd and Stephanie Householder face 100 charges of abuse combined, including molestation and statutory rape related to their operation of the boarding school near Stockton. They have pleaded not guilty.

Our cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom. The judge is trying to keep publicity involving this case to a minimum to ensure that the Householders get a fair trial.

The Householders were not in court either. Defense attorneys told the judge that Boyd Householder is sick and in the hospital.

Their daughter Amanda Householder was at the hearing. She tells us that she will continue to speak out about the charges against her parents.

“I would like to see them held accountable,” she said.

Amanda Householder says her parents abused her when she was a child.

“I actually picked up the phone and called 911. My dad slammed the phone into my face and said go ahead, go for it. They’re not going to believe you,” she explained. “It was extremely important for me to start speaking out because other people’s kids were being abused.”

The couple was arrested in March of 2021 but has since been released until their trial starts. They received bonds due to health concerns.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt condemned their release. Attorneys for the state believe the pair should stay in jail pending the outcome of this case.

Amanda Householder says she doubts that they are being truthful.

“My mom has always dealt with blood clots. My dad has diabetes. I do feel like this was a tactic to get them out of jail.

From my understanding, there wasn’t a positive COVID test for my dad. The reports given to the judge about my mom said that she was getting better,” she explained.

She claims her parents have abused girls at the ranch for over a decade. She has worked with state lawmakers to get legislation providing oversight for private, religious boarding schools passed.

She says she doesn’t see a future with her parents in it.

“It would fully depend on if they ever accept what they did was wrong and held themselves accountable not just in court wise.

I don’t see that my mom and dad will ever talk to me again,” said Amanda Householder.

She has talked with survivors of the abuse at the boarding school. There’s also a social media page specifically for victims.

Amanda Householder says she will continue to be an advocate against abuse.

“You didn’t fix the kids,” said Householder. “You left them with more problems than anything. That’s why, for me, it’s not just a passion. It’s a must. I have to. I’m not done. I’m going to continue to expose what happens behind closed doors,” she said.

The Householders have not been offered a plea deal. Defense attorneys say they need additional time to complete depositions.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to combine the cases. One jury trial for both Householders could be scheduled in July if granted. It is expected to be sometime next year and may last two weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

