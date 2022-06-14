Springfield City Council approves additional traffic officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is hiring more officers for traffic control and investigations.

Springfield City Council approved extra money in the budget to pay for officers for traffic control and case investigations. City leaders wanted to address parking and traffic nuisances. These officers ease traffic work for other officers.

“The purpose of this is to take some of that weight off,” said Major Tad Peters of the Springfield Police Department. “Our patrol officers are stretched pretty thin right now and really handling a pretty heavy load. So anytime we have the opportunity to reduce that workload a bit and spread it out over some other employees. We definitely want to take that.”

The city removed three sworn officer positions that are vacant at this time to make room for more traffic officers.

The council also allotted money to pay for new technology, including a license plate camera reading system, a new classroom at its firing range, and upgrades for its tasers.

