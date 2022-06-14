Springfield City Council approves e-scooter regulations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council approved new rules for electric scooter rentals.

Private companies will provide the scooters. The proposed council bill implements micro-mobility device rules. It creates an outline for the scooters to prevent them from being “a nuisance or poses a threat to public safety or security.”

The scooters have become popular around the downtown areas and college campuses.

