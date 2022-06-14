Advertisement

Springfield City Council approves sales tax district for new Buc-ee’s

(Photo courtesy Buc-ee's)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council approved the implementation of a new sales tax as part of the Cottle Range Improvement Project District, where developers will build a new Buc-ee’s convenience store.

The Cottle Range District is a little over 36 acres located off of I-44 on Mulroy Road. The 5/8 cent community improvement district sales tax pays for roadway improvements and running electric and utility lines in the district. The term of the sales tax will be 20 years or until the reimbursable cost is covered. There is $9.2 million in public improvements needed for the project.

Buc-ees will be a 53,000-square-foot travel center with 100 gas pumps.

