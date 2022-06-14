Advertisement

VIDEO: Rescuers save woman, her dog stranded in canal for 18 hours

Caught on camera: A woman and her dog were rescued from a canal in Arizona. (Source: Yuma County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (Yuma County Sheriff’s Office) - If you have a dog, you know how special that bond can be, and you’ll understand why a woman in Arizona jumped into a canal to save her pup.

It happened in Yuma last week, and video from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office captured crews rescuing the two from the water.

Police said the woman was out near the Yuma Main Canal. She was letting her dog run around when she realized her pup had gotten into the water but couldn’t get out.

According to officials, she went in after the dog, but they both got stuck for 18 hours. Luckily, a train conductor spotted them and called for help.

When rescuers arrived, they found the woman hanging onto her dog and a tree. She was pretty cut up from holding on for so long, not to mention being sunburned and exhausted.

Rescuers said the two are expected to make a full recovery after the incident.

Copyright 2022 Yuma County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEF shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Family, friends share the lives of 2 women killed in drunk driving crash in Springfield
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims and driver of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail
File - Police tape
Police investigate shooting at West Kearney convenience store in Springfield

Latest News

The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Milwaukee search finds body of boy swept away after storm
Police say a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the morning commute was...
Police: Truck runs over man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in...
In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal
FILE - A U.S. Marshal patrols outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in...
House OKs security boost for Supreme Court judges, families
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
Goldschmidt homers, Molina passes Pudge in Cards’ win