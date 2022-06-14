ON YOUR SIDE: 10 tips for keeping your energy bill low this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the summer temperatures increase, you could see a more expensive electric bill.

Here are ten tips from City Utilities to keep your bill from breaking the bank:

1. You can save 3-5% on your heating and a/c costs for each degree higher than your typical setting. The recommended summer temperature is 78 degrees.

2. When you’re not home or sleeping, adjust your thermostat accordingly.

3. Ensure your home has proper insulation by checking for air leaks.

4. Make sure your air vents are unobstructed and air filters are cleaned or changed 2-3 times during the summer.

5. Keep drapes closed during the summer to avoid excess heat from the sun.

6. Ceiling and portable fans can make you feel 6-8 degrees cooler. Utilize these before lowering the thermostat

7. Only water your lawn 2-3 times a week in the morning or at night, and set your sprinklers to only water your lawn, not the sidewalk.

8. 80-85% of the energy used when washing clothes is to heat the water, only wash full loads and use cold water with cold water detergents

9. Turn off the lights when you are not in a room.

10. Switch to high-efficiency light bulbs.

