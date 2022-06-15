Advertisement

Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart named an NCBWA Freshman All-American

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas’ Brady Tygart has earned a second Freshman All-America honor.

The Razorback pitcher picked up first-team recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association on Monday. He was one of three relievers to make the team, along with UCLA’s Alonzo Tredwell and Navy’s Landon Kruer.

Tygart has been one of Arkansas’ most dependable arms this season, emerging as the Hogs’ primary closer. The right-hander has a 3.82 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings of work with a team-leading eight saves on the year.

The Hernando, Miss., native was dominant in SEC play during the regular season, logging a 1.91 ERA and seven saves while fanning 40 and holding opposing hitters to a miniscule .160 batting average in 28 1/2 innings.

Tygart, along with pitcher Hagen Smith, was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier this season. It is the sixth consecutive season the Razorbacks have had at least one freshman earn All-America honors.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEF shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Family, friends share the lives of 2 women killed in drunk driving crash in Springfield
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims and driver of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail
File - Police tape
Police investigate shooting at West Kearney convenience store in Springfield