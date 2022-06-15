Advertisement

Aurora-Marionville Police Department adds mental health officer to staff

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A police department in the Ozarks addresses mental health issues in its community.

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department added a mental health officer to the staff. The officer works directly with the Clark Community Mental Health Center in Monett. Police Chief Wes Coatney said mental health is at the forefront of the community. The department wanted to get ahead of these issues before someone hurt themselves.

Chief Coatney said he wants to offer people a chance for change to show real growth in the community. The goal is to save lives.

“You got to be creative, and you got to kind of be at the top of your game, to make sure that you’re paying attention to trends,” said Chief Coatney. “If we’re not if we’re not paying attention to the mental health aspect of crime, we aren’t paying attention to the full picture.”

Chief Coatney said all you must do is reach out, and they will do everything they can to try and help you so you can grow. You can contact the Aurora-Marionville Police Department by calling (417) 678-5025.

