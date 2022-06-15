Advertisement

Authorities capture final Barry County Jail escapee in Texas

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Texas authorities have arrested the third and final escapee from the Barry County Jail.

Law enforcement captured Lance Justin Stephens in the San Antonio area Tuesday.

Greene County deputies captured Matthew Allen Crawford in a Springfield neighborhood on Monday evening. Police in Mills, Wyoming, captured Christopher Blevins on June 7. Officers arrested him after a short pursuit in a stolen truck.

Investigators say the three men cut a hole in the ceiling and entered a water heater storage area on June 2. They broke an exit door. Investigators say the men stole a truck and abandoned it near Salina, Kan. Sheriff Boyd believed that the three went their separate ways early in the search.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEF shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Family, friends share the lives of 2 women killed in drunk driving crash in Springfield
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims and driver of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail
File - Police tape
Police investigate shooting at West Kearney convenience store in Springfield

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) watches as his no-hitter is broken up...
A strike away: Mikolas just short of no-hitter for Cardinals
Dickie Lynn Rea II, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of violent man suspected in recent thefts, burglaries and assaults.
The Kitchen
Springfield non-profit plans to build affordable housing units for residents over the age of 55
Homeless combat the heat
Hot temperatures across the Ozarks impacting homeless, cooling shelters open up