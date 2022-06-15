Authorities capture final Barry County Jail escapee in Texas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Texas authorities have arrested the third and final escapee from the Barry County Jail.

Law enforcement captured Lance Justin Stephens in the San Antonio area Tuesday.

Greene County deputies captured Matthew Allen Crawford in a Springfield neighborhood on Monday evening. Police in Mills, Wyoming, captured Christopher Blevins on June 7. Officers arrested him after a short pursuit in a stolen truck.

Investigators say the three men cut a hole in the ceiling and entered a water heater storage area on June 2. They broke an exit door. Investigators say the men stole a truck and abandoned it near Salina, Kan. Sheriff Boyd believed that the three went their separate ways early in the search.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.