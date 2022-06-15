Advertisement

Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Meet the winner of the Fish Like a Bass Pro Fishing Contest

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares this week’s fishing report.

Fishing Report for Week of June 15:

Bull Shoals Lake

Bull Shoals is very high. There hasn’t been a lot of change from last week. So try those topwater baits early on the points, then try your luck with jigs on the old bank line.

Table Rock Lake

Fish the shaded docks early with your topwater lures, then use the Bass Pro puke-colored Teaser Tube on any windy pea gravel points. The fish are in 15 feet of water.

Stockton Lake

Anglers are seeing success using jigs and the shakey head on flat points around the dam area. Keep that top water lure handy on cloudy days.

Lake of the Ozarks

Heavy boat traffic has the fish under docks and in brush piles. Fish are in 12 to 18 feet of water and are biting on peanut butter and jelly jigs with twin tail trailer.

