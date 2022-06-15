Advertisement

BIG CATCH: Family reels in monster marlin off Hawaii

The fish was measured to be 12 feet long and 870 pounds.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Georgia family vacationing in Hawaii made a big catch this week.

Thomas Yonce and his family reeled in a gigantic blue marlin off Kona last Tuesday.

The fish was measured to be 12 feet long, weighing at 870 pounds.

Yonce’s wife Courtney told HawaiiNewsNow that this was their first time visiting Hawaii.

They wanted to give credit to Captain Matt Bowman from Sweet Sadie Charters for helping them land their catch.

Courtney also said the fish was supposed to be released back into the water after being caught but it came up dead.

The family gave the marlin to local families instead.

