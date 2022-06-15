Burrell Behavioral Health will become crisis call center for the 988 suicide hotline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health will be the crisis call center for 988, the new suicide hotline.B

The center will serve 17 counties in southwest Missouri. It expects to receive around 3,000 per month.

”We have just all the concerns, that concerns might be somebody that is actively suicidal, and they just have lost hope. And they are looking for one more voice that can provide some type of hope for them. Sometimes they need to talk,” said Andy Tate, Supervisor of the Crisis Call Center in Southwest Missouri.

When someone dials 988, they are routed to the crisis center at Burrell. If you have an area code that is not 417 or 573, you are routed to the crisis center for that area code. If you wish, you can get switched to Burrell.

”The reason why is because it’s directed by area code only. Now, this is a plus because the crisis line that maybe is answering for Hawaii (or another state) might know this person better. Perhaps they have an established history, and maybe they’re a client with the crisis line agency. They can provide services, risk assessment, get them maybe de-escalated to us Have a safe place, and then transfer them to the Missouri hotline for their vacation,” said Natasha Corkin, Director of Crisis Center Southwest.

Burrell has increased its staff for the transition.

“It’s projected that call volume will increase with the rollout of 988, just in general, the use of 988. However, there hasn’t been any specific data that shows what that increase should look like. So we’ve just been taking it as adding some more team members and expanding as much as we can to prepare,” said Corkin.

Burrell will also be keeping its hotline numbers open. You can find those numbers here.

