Cardinals pitcher Flaherty to make season debut vs Pirates

O-Zone: Flaherty Talks Return To Springfield
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty was scheduled to make his first start of the season in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol made the surprise announcement before the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Pirates on Tuesday. Flaherty had been scheduled to make his third minor league injury rehabiliation start on Wednesday. Marmol said he will be held to around 60 pitches.

Flaherty had a platelet-rich-plasma injection in his shoulder in early March to combat inflammation. He has been impressive in two minor league starts at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, allowing just one run in seven total innings.

Flaherty, 26, is considered the ace of the Cardinals staff and has a career record of 32-24 with a 3.34 ERA. He went 9-2 last season with a 3.22 ERA before the shoulder injury cut his season short.

