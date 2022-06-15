Advertisement

Chicago dad faces 3 murder charges in kids’ drowning deaths

Jason E. Karels, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his...
Jason E. Karels, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his children: 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (AP) - Police say a north suburban Chicago man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the drowning deaths of his three young children.

Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert said at a news conference Tuesday that 35-year-old Jason E. Karels was arrested after leading police on a chase Monday that ended in a crash at an Interstate 80 bridge in Joliet. He says Karels was hospitalized after the crash.

Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton of the Lake County Coroner’s Office says preliminary autopsy results show 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels all died as a result of drowning.

Rivera says the children’s mother asked police to perform a well-being check at Karels’ home on Monday afternoon. The parents shared custody of the children but did not live together.

After the crash in Joliet, Karels told first responders he was responsible for the deaths of his children and had attempted to kill himself before fleeing the home, Rivera said. Officers found the man’s blood in the house from his attempts to hurt himself, Rivera said.

Karels has since been released from the hospital and taken to jail, according to a late Tuesday press release from the police department.

He is expected in court Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

DEF shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Family, friends share the lives of 2 women killed in drunk driving crash in Springfield
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims and driver of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail
File - Police tape
Police investigate shooting at West Kearney convenience store in Springfield

Latest News

Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Trump’s influence tested in S.C., Nevada GOP primaries
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) watches as his no-hitter is broken up...
A strike away: Mikolas just short of no-hitter for Cardinals
Dickie Lynn Rea II, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of violent man suspected in recent thefts, burglaries and assaults.