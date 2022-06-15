Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of violent man suspected in recent thefts, burglaries and assaults.

Detectives say 39-year-old Dickie Lynn Rea II is charged with stealing and resisting arrest.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Dickie Lynn Rea II, 39
Dickie Lynn Rea II, 39(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man charged with stealing and resisting arrest. Detectives warn, Dickie Rea II is known to be violent. He also uses the alias Steven Lafaunce. Officers say Rea is a suspect in recent thefts around the Springfield area, as well as burglaries, assaults, and vandalism.

Rea has a star tattooed on the right side of his chest, the word ‘criminal’ on his stomach and a dagger with a skull on his left arm. Police describe him as approximately 6′02″ tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see this man, do not confront him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Rea’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
