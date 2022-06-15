CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police warn of violent man suspected in recent thefts, burglaries and assaults.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Dickie Lynn Rea II, 39 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man charged with stealing and resisting arrest. Detectives warn, Dickie Rea II is known to be violent. He also uses the alias Steven Lafaunce. Officers say Rea is a suspect in recent thefts around the Springfield area, as well as burglaries, assaults, and vandalism.

Rea has a star tattooed on the right side of his chest, the word ‘criminal’ on his stomach and a dagger with a skull on his left arm. Police describe him as approximately 6′02″ tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see this man, do not confront him. Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Rea’s arrest.

