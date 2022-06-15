Advertisement

Feds say they investigated Christian County State Representative Tricia Derges for two years before indictments

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)(KY3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal investigator Michael Effland took the stand for most of the day Wednesday at the federal fraud trial of Christian County State Representative Dr. Tricia Derges.

Dr. Derges faces a 23-count superseding indictment, which was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23, 2021. The US Attorney’s office says Derges lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs. They also claim she misused Cares Act funds.

Effland, one of the prosecution’s key witnesses, gave insight into the investigation leading up to Dr. Derges’ indictment.

Effland revealed that the investigation started two years ago after a video of a local newscast interviewing her came across his Facebook. Over the two years, he conducted around 180 interviews, including some not called as witnesses.

Federal prosecutors say they also used an undercover agent during the investigation and attended one of Dr. Derges’ clinics on how her amniotic fluid procedures works and their capabilities.

The defense argues Dr. Derges was cooperative during the investigation and pointed out the investigator has no medical background. They also highlighted this would be his first medical investigation that has made it to trial.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Three cars have been stolen from the Battlefield Mall parking lot in the last three weeks.
Car stolen from Battlefield Mall parking lot found in Cuba, Mo.
An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
At a Springfield City Council meeting Monday night the council and SCVB President Tracy...
University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center costing Springfield business? Tourism official says “Yes”
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
Authorities capture final Barry County Jail escapee in Texas

Latest News

Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck fire closes lane of I-44 in western Lawrence County
Company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy
On Your Side: Tech store closes, Springfield customers in limbo
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory Again Thursday
One year later: “Plaza Shopping Center improved since gambling machine raids”