Advertisement

Hearing to be held to gain input on Arkansas agriculture

A field hearing will be held in Arkansas this Friday to gain input from Natural State...
A field hearing will be held in Arkansas this Friday to gain input from Natural State agricultural producers.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) – U.S. Senators John Boozman and Debbie Stabenow will hold a field hearing in Arkansas to gain input from Natural State agricultural producers as writing has begun on the 2023 Farm Bill.

The hearing, entitled “2023 Farm Bill: Perspectives from the Natural State”, will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 17 at the Riceland Hall at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

According to a news release, it will feature two panels consisting of Arkansas agricultural producers, industry stakeholders, and rural community supporters.

“The best solutions come from the ground up. We have invited some of Arkansas’s top experts in their subject matter areas to testify, and I believe what they share with us at this hearing will greatly benefit the committee as we move forward with the farm bill process,” Boozman said.

The hearing will be streamed online at the United States Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEF shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Family, friends share the lives of 2 women killed in drunk driving crash in Springfield
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims and driver of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail
File - Police tape
Police investigate shooting at West Kearney convenience store in Springfield

Latest News

Christmas Shopping
Fact Finders: Is Black Friday still king of shopping days?
Credit Cards
Fact Finders: Does the federal interest rate impact your credit card rate?
Fact Finders: Does the IRS have more power to snoop in your bank account?
President Biden announces 'zero tolerance' gun policy
Missouri gun shop owners discuss ATF warnings, penalties and Biden’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy
Springfield Cardinals Fans adjust to increased parking fees
Springfield Cardinals return and fans adapt to increased parking fees nearby