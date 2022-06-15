Advertisement

MoDOT repairing buckled roads

MoDOT was out preparing roads on June 15, 2022.
MoDOT was out preparing roads on June 15, 2022.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT crews were out repairing buckled roads.

Two on Hwy 30 in the Cedar Hill area, one on Rte. F in Pacific, and another on Hwy. 61 in Festus. The St. Louis County crews also had to repair a buckled piece of pavement on Washington at North Lindbergh.

MoDOT tells News 4 that this will get worse as the heat stays with us for a longer period of time.

