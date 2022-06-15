MoDOT warns hot temperatures cause potentially hazardous road conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the summer months begin, so too do many heat-related complications. It is especially true now as we see 90-plus-degree heat for multiple weeks.

One such complication is what the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) calls “pavement blowups.” Pavement blowups happen when moisture trapped in the asphalt expands, causing the roads to crack. Greg Chapman, the assistant to the district engineer, says these commonly present themselves in a couple of different forms. It could have a “buckling action” or form into a bump in the road and even push itself down into the roadway, causing an effect similar to that of a pothole.

MoDOT encourages drivers to be aware of the road at all times, “buckle up, phone down,” and to contact them if people see suspicious-looking road conditions.

“Hopefully, none of our customers hit any of these things,” Chapman said. “Please be alert during these times of excessive heat, be aware of these popups and blowups that could occur, and try to navigate that area as safe as possible.”

If you see a potentially dangerous road condition, call MODOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT or (888)-275-6636 to report them.

