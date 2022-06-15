Peak UV index day in the Ozarks; doctor explains the danger

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With scorching high temperatures comes along a high UV index for this week.

“What you can do to protect yourself from ultraviolet radiation is most importantly avoid direct sunlight, especially from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said Aaron Henry of CoxHealth. “If you work outside, put on sunscreen and not just one application but apply sunscreen throughout the day.”

Experts say prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation can cause burning the same way an open flame can, most commonly. You will have a first-degree burn that will recover on its own. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation can bring in other health risk factors.

“A second-degree burn can cause blistering and boils. It affects that inner layer of your dermis,” said Henry. “Second degrees burns take several weeks to heal.”

In worst-case scenarios, third-degree burns are also possible.

“With a third-degree burn, you need medical attention because it can lead to dehydration and nerve damage,” said Henry. “If you are experiencing symptoms of dehydration or open boils, you need to go to the emergency room.

