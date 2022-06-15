Advertisement

Peak UV index day in the Ozarks; doctor explains the danger

Sunscreen
Sunscreen(WBNG)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With scorching high temperatures comes along a high UV index for this week.

“What you can do to protect yourself from ultraviolet radiation is most importantly avoid direct sunlight, especially from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said Aaron Henry of CoxHealth. “If you work outside, put on sunscreen and not just one application but apply sunscreen throughout the day.”

Experts say prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation can cause burning the same way an open flame can, most commonly. You will have a first-degree burn that will recover on its own. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation can bring in other health risk factors.

“A second-degree burn can cause blistering and boils. It affects that inner layer of your dermis,” said Henry. “Second degrees burns take several weeks to heal.”

In worst-case scenarios, third-degree burns are also possible.

“With a third-degree burn, you need medical attention because it can lead to dehydration and nerve damage,” said Henry. “If you are experiencing symptoms of dehydration or open boils, you need to go to the emergency room.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Three cars have been stolen from the Battlefield Mall parking lot in the last three weeks.
Car stolen from Battlefield Mall parking lot found in Cuba, Mo.
An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
At a Springfield City Council meeting Monday night the council and SCVB President Tracy...
University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center costing Springfield business? Tourism official says “Yes”
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
Authorities capture final Barry County Jail escapee in Texas

Latest News

Aurora and Marionville Police Department adds mental health officer
Aurora, Mo. Police Dept./Aurora, Mo.
Aurora-Marionville Police Department adds mental health officer to staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 9,700+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 950+ new cases
As temperatures rise across the Ozarks, experts say construction workers are at the highest...
Heat wave impacts construction workers across the Ozarks