Springfield city officials expecting e-scooter rental services to be available within 60 days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s still plenty of work to be done, including picking which companies will provide the electric scooters and where the routes will be available. E-scooter rentals are on their way to Springfield, probably within the next two months.

It was ironic that just as Springfield’s City Council was approving the use of e-scooter and bicycle rental services in the city, St. Louis was banning scooter use in its downtown because of increased crime and shootings with packs of teenagers on scooters roaming the streets.

“I think they have slightly different dynamics than what we see, but it’s something to be aware of,” said Rusty Worley, the Executive Director of the Downtown Springfield Association.

“We’ve not had a lot of feedback of people using them for those types of activities where they group up and use them for harm,” added Springfield Traffic Engineer Bret Foster, whose Public Works Department oversees the project. “And they do have a transportation benefit. They reduce the amount of parking and allow more people to come to a business.”

Springfield officials have been looking at bringing e-scooters and bicycle rentals to the city for years and have studied other places where they’ve been offered. And there are plenty of concerns about a service where people can just rent a scooter on a phone app, jump on it and take off.

Among the concerns are things like injuries, riders abusing the privilege, and liability issues.

“When it comes to responsibility, the company (that rents the scooters) will be liable for the person riding the scooter,” Foster pointed out. “The companies will have to provide that to us to hold the city harmless in those situations.”

But the biggest concern has been scenes often repeated in other cities of piles of scooters on the sidewalks where people have just left them at the end of their rides.

“What we don’t want is scooters lying around because that’s when they have the potential to become a problem,” Foster said.

“We will specify certain areas that will be authorized for the scooters to be available to be picked up and then left at the end,” Worley added.

Through GPS, the vendors who supply the scooters know where their products are and equip them with geofencing, a system that works via beacons like cellphone towers.

“Geofencing gives them the ability to prevent rides at certain locations,” Foster explained. “Like not letting them go down a certain side street or alley without becoming inoperable. It also can be used to limit the locations where they can be dropped off or left for the next rider.”

While those vendors who supply the scooters and determine the places where they’ll be offered haven’t been chosen yet, Foster said he expects that the scooters will first appear in the downtown area and the corridor to Missouri State University. They are trendy among the younger crowd.

“The routes will be determined for the most part by the companies (vendors),” Foster said. “Their data shows that interaction with higher education locations is really critical for their business model. But we’re going to work with these companies, start small and then expand out to other areas. In St. Louis, when they started out, it was as-many-as-you-want, anywhere-you-want, and then they had to start pulling back. But the companies are only getting paid by the rental. So the more they can figure out where to use the scooters effectively, they will make more money, and the benefit of them grows. They can be used at large events where there’s off-site parking, and they offer scooters to get you to the venue. A restaurant can offer incentives for people to use scooters if they have limited parking. So it’s really not that they sit a scooter out and hope people ride it. That’s really not the model we’ve seen be successful in other communities.”

What are the general rules expected to be for scooter operation?

“There will be specific restrictions like in the commercial districts they won’t be allowed on sidewalks,” Foster said. “In other areas, we’ll limit the speeds on sidewalks to five miles-per-hour and ten miles-per-hour on greenway trails. The scooters can be ridden only on city streets that have a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less. The scooter’s speed will be limited to no faster than 15 miles-per-hour on those streets.”

Some people already have a head start as employees at Techtree, a downtown Springfield technology company, have already embraced scooter transportation.

“We bank downtown, we eat downtown and pretty much do everything downtown, so it’s just a natural progression to buy four scooters and ride them around,” said Techtree employee Jeff Dixon. “Riding to the bank on a scooter is a lot more fun than getting in a car, driving there, and trying to find a place to park. And people have gotten to know us as the guys who ride scooters all the time.”

So let the learning curve begin for the rest of us.

“The consensus was this was something worth trying,” Worley said. “But some of this is gonna have to be evaluated as it unfolds. I do think the benefits outweigh the concerns. And this is part of the talent-and-attraction retention. When you go to other cities, you see these types of amenities and our young professionals want to have those options here. So being able to offer that is really important. It’s also about our culture. Being able to offer things like this reinforces alternate forms of transportation.”

Foster said the bicycle rental process is coming along slower than the e-scooter program, so it’s unknown when that service will be available.

