Springfield non-profit plans to build affordable housing units for residents over the age of 55

By Frances Watson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is helping local non-profits provide safe and affordable housing.

City leaders partnered with The Kitchen to develop their next complex.

“I was like man this is too good to be true,” said Judy Flud.

She says she wasn’t sure what she was going to do when she had to leave her home 4 years ago.

“We had to move from Fair Play out of a trailer that had overtaken by mold,” explained Flud.

She says McClernon Villas in north Springfield was the perfect solution.

“I’ve never moved into a new home of any kind. We got to move in here it was brand new,” she said.

Flud, like many others, are on a fixed income. The choices and availability of adequate housing are limited.

“Only 36 units are available per 100 people needing low-income, affordable housing. Those aren’t good stats,” said Meleah Spencer, CEO of The Kitchen Inc.

She says working to end homelessness is one of the non-profit’s missions.

Maplewood Villas is their next low-income housing development. The nearly $10 million will provide more than 40 units at affordable prices for people in the community over the age of 55.

Spencer says a variety of funding sources helps pay for projects like these including the sale of tax credits.

“There’s two types. There’s a federal tax credit and also a state tax credit. Those companies that we work with on selling those tax credits find investors that are looking for this particularly. That’s how we make sure we have affordable housing,” she explained.

But they must get state and federal approval on their financial application. City officials often help with that by providing documentation of support and funding assistance.

“It’s not as complicated as you think. You go to the bank to buy a house. They loan you the money. You want to build a house. They loan you the money to build the house. That’s what we’re doing for developers who build affordable rentals,” said Bob Jones, grant administrator for Springfield.

City council recently approved a loan granting The Kitchen Inc $300,000. That money comes from the HOME program funded through the U.S. Department Of Housing and Urban Development.

“That enables them to put forth an application to the state of Missouri that shows the city is supporting this and behind it and willing to put some bucks into it too,” said Jones.

This helps to continue the efforts to provide shelter.

“We’ll keep on going after that until we have enough affordable housing in our community that we can sustain those who need it,” said Spencer.

It give people like Flud hope.

“Oh yeah it bettered our lives completely,” she said.

Construction could start in just a few weeks.

It’s scheduled to be done by December 31, 2023.

