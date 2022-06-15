TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck fire closes lane of I-44 in western Lawrence County

NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed a lane of I-44 near Halltown after a truck caught fire on Wednesday.

The fire happened around 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 58 near the Halltown exit.

Investigators closed the right lane to clean up what was left of the truck. Crews estimate the lane closure could last until 8 p.m.

