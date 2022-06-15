Advertisement

Truck gets stuck (again) underneath Springfield bridge

Commercial & Grant/Springfield, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It happened again.

On Wednesday afternoon, a truck got stuck underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant. Crews quickly removed the truck. Inspectors assessed the bridge for any damage.

The bridge is known for large trucks getting stuck, despite its signage.

