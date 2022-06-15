On Your Side: Tech store closes, Springfield customers in limbo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The doors suddenly closed at a Springfield tech store, leaving customers in limbo.

Many of their Apple products were getting repaired at Simply Mac when the chain announced it would file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. A letter from the CEO blames the pandemic and sluggish holiday sales for the sudden closure of all stores. All employees were terminated immediately and told they were not getting paid.

Jill Carr says her laptop is behind the locked doors.

“I came by Friday, and the door was locked,” she said. “I came back today while I was in town. I live an hour away.”

Simply Mac was an authorized retailer and repairer of Apple products across from the Battlefield Mall.

“I paid the $149.99 to have them do the diagnostics. The part was estimated at about $800,” she said.

Carr says she’s called since last week and cannot leave a voicemail. On Your Side called and emailed Simply Mac corporate. We have not received a response.

Since Tuesday afternoon, On Your Side has tried to reach the landlord. We have not heard back.

“Also, what I think it’s odd is there’s not a sign in the window or any communication -- it’s just dark. And their store hours are still showing in the window,” said Carr.

Fixed or not, she just wants what’s hers.

“I’m a minister, so everything on that hard drive is my work,” said Carr.

Customers with outstanding issues should notify Apple.

If there’s no direction soon, consider talking with an attorney. Attorney fees might be worth it when discussing products that store photos, videos, and important documents.

On Your Side reviewed the more than 200 pages of federal bankruptcy papers. In it are spreadsheets that list the amount owed to employees and customers.

Carr is listed as a creditor. Simply Mac owes her about $150, which makes it unclear if her computer was really fixed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.