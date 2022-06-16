Advertisement

Rogersville, Mo. man pleads guilty in catalytic converter theft scheme

(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a scheme that transported tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million business.

Federal prosecutors said Evan Marshall, 24, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty to transporting stolen property across state lines.

Marshall becomes the sixth of seven people indicted in the conspiracy to plead guilty. The five others who have pleaded from Springfield or Rogersville.

Theft of the emission control devices has skyrocketed across the country because they contain valuable precious metals.

Marshall admitted that he sold stolen catalytic converters, valued at $1 million or more, to a business in Mountain Home, Arkansas, from December 2019 to October 2021.

Federal prosecutors said the Arkansas company provided Marshall with hundreds of thousands of dollars a month, which he used to recruit his co-defendants to buy or steal catalytic converters.

He also purchased some of the devices directly from thieves, prosecutors said.

Under federal statutes, Marshall faces a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. Each of the other defendants is subject to a sentence of up to five years in federal prison without parole.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Motorcycle rider
Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
Company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy
On Your Side: Tech store closes, Springfield customers in limbo
Three cars have been stolen from the Battlefield Mall parking lot in the last three weeks.
Car stolen from Battlefield Mall parking lot found in Cuba, Mo.

Latest News

Monett Life360 opens community center to help families in need
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed six pieces of legislation into law on Thursday. ...
Missouri Gov. Parson signs 6 new bills into law
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 9,700+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 1,000 new cases
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs