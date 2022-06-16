Advertisement

City leaders look at solutions for a notorious low-clearance bridge in Springfield, Mo.

Truck gets stuck underneath bridge at Grant and Commercial in Springfield.
Truck gets stuck underneath bridge at Grant and Commercial in Springfield.(ky3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another truck got stuck. The Grant Avenue railroad overpass in north Springfield keeps causing issues for truckers.

A truck could not clear the low-clearance bridge on Wednesday night. BNSF Railroad controls the bridge. Railroad officials say it is tough to raise.

A driver for a moving company said he regularly avoids this area because he has seen many trucks try to go under and get shredded. Martin Gugel, assistant director of Springfield Public Works, said he wants people to stay aware of the advanced signage of the low bridge.

“We haven’t been able to find a solution besides just trying to give that advance warning and trying to get that information out to the public and trust them to make that right decision when they are driving our city streets,” said Gugel.

Gugel said you can get fined for hitting the bridge. The city is making improvements by adding more safety features like radar detectors to help drivers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy
On Your Side: Tech store closes, Springfield customers in limbo
Motorcycle rider
Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
Three cars have been stolen from the Battlefield Mall parking lot in the last three weeks.
Car stolen from Battlefield Mall parking lot found in Cuba, Mo.

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Proscuitto and Peas Pasta Toss
Taste of the Ozarks: Proscuitto and Peas Pasta Toss
Taste of the Ozarks: Proscuitto and Peas Pasta Toss
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat Advisory Again Thursday
Heat Packs A Punch Today