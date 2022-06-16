Advertisement

College Station parking garage to close next week

409 W. McDaniel St.
409 W. McDaniel St.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/city of Springfield) - If you plan to dine downtown next week, or catch a movie there, you’ll find fewer places to park.

The College Station Car Park at 409 W. McDaniel Street will close beginning 8 p.m., Sunday, June 19th for maintenance.

If all goes as planned, the work will be finished and the parking garage reopened Friday morning, June 24th.

In the meantime, drivers will have to park along the street, or in another public parking lot downtown.

