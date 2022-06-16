Electric providers encourage customers to cut back on energy usage during heat wave

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The first heat wave of the summer has electric providers asking customers to conserve energy Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Providers say this will help prevent the need for rolling blackouts.

“The reason those time frames are there is because that is usually the time people consume energy the most,” said Barry Electric Cooperative general manager Jennifer McBroom. “It’s the hotter period of the day. People may be cooking dinner.”

McBroom says to minimize your home’s impact on the energy grid. You can turn up your thermostat a few degrees. This will decrease the run time on your air conditioner.

”Other items you can do around your home is to unplug appliances and other items you aren’t using and not running large appliances such as washers and dryers.”

Mcbroom also says turning off lights in rooms you aren’t currently using can also make a big difference.

Cassville Schools Superintendent Merlyn Johnson says he recognizes the impact numerous facilities can have on energy consumption, especially during summer school. The district is taking extra steps to save energy during the heat wave.

“During the summer months, we do ask our staff, custodians, or teachers anyone in our buildings to raise the temperature levels to about 74 degrees to conserve energy,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the school has also switched most of its fluorescent lighting to LED.

”We’ve installed occupancy sensors in most of our large areas like gymnasiums, so it’s motion detected,” Johnson said. “They come in, the lights turn on, but when they leave, the lights will turn off.”

Mcbroom says the best rule of thumb is to not lower your air conditioner down more than two degrees at a time.

”Lowering it by more than that causes undue constraints on the system, and your home will be more efficient if you lower it gradually to get back to your normal temperature range that you like your home set at.”

Mcbroom says using shades and curtains to block out sunlight during the afternoon can also reduce the amount of heat coming into your home.

