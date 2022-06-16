Advertisement

Greene County Commission approves first ARPA payments

Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission awarded nearly $23 million in the first distribution of American Rescue Plan funding (ARPA) on Thursday.

The process includes 66 eligible categories in the ARPA legislation. The legislation strongly suggests counties and municipalities consider and incorporate an equity focus to ensure that underrepresented and underserved community pockets receive eligible funding.

Below is a list of the organizations and the amount that the commission approved:

  • Greene County Family Justice Center Alliance - $855,670
  • Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Missouri - $475,000
  • Missouri State University - $1.455 million
  • Ozarks Technical Community College - $750,000
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield - $2 million
  • Burrell Behavioral Health - $5.325 million
  • Ozark Empire Fairgrounds - $5 million
  • Vecino Group - $4.5 million
  • Neighborhood Coalition Group - $1.5 million
  • Council of Churches of the Ozarks - $1 million

“Today marks a major milestone in the ARPA process,” said Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “We are pleased to make these awards in our county, and we are grateful for what each of these excellent organizations does in our county every day. It was difficult to narrow the field as all the applicants make such a difference for our citizens.

More information about ARPA funding can be found at  https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/SLFRPFAQ.pdf

