Lebanon, Mo. business owner charged with more child sex crimes

Marcus Hill/Laclede County Jail
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Prosecutors Office charged Marcus Hill with more sex crimes involving children.

Investigators say the incidents date back to 2013. One survivor noted after seeing Marcus Hill’s photo on KY3. The victim decided to file a report. Investigators say Hill would separate a child from other children to commit these crimes. Investigators say Hill would pay the victim in order to keep them silent.

Hill sits in Laclede County Jail, waiting for trial on other charges. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office also investigates him for bad business practices.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

