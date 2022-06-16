Advertisement

Man riding pool toy drowns in Jasper County, Mo.

Sixth drowning in southwest Missouri this year
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating drowning.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating drowning.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A man riding a pool toy drowned in Shoal Creek in Joplin, Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Stanley Luhk, 35, from Carterville, Mo.

An online report states Luhk attempted to go over Joplin’s Grand Falls in a pool toy, struck a rock, and drowned.

He is the sixth drowning victim in the Highway Patrol’s Troop D region this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

