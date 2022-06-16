Man riding pool toy drowns in Jasper County, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A man riding a pool toy drowned in Shoal Creek in Joplin, Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Stanley Luhk, 35, from Carterville, Mo.

An online report states Luhk attempted to go over Joplin’s Grand Falls in a pool toy, struck a rock, and drowned.

He is the sixth drowning victim in the Highway Patrol’s Troop D region this year.

