Monett Life360 opens community center to help families in need

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Life 360 was gifted the former Cox Monett hospital last year and turned it into a “mall of nonprofits” to help needy families.

20% of Monett residents live in poverty, and now they can access several resources in one place. Executives say the goal is to create a one-stop-shop for needy individuals and families. Some of the organizations that are housed in the building are

ARC of the Ozarks

Crowder College

Barry County Health Department

Endless Apparel

MO Job Center

Rivera Tax Services

Family Advocacy Solutions

“It’s amazing to see families walk in and almost a sense of relief that they don’t have to chase across town for the next thing that they need to do to receive services,” says Life360 Executive Vice President Jeremy Hahn. “It’s all right here, and more and more so, it’s going to become that kind of a seamless one-stop-shop for families who need services.”

With gas prices at an all-time high, nonprofit leaders say it has been helpful for families to have all these services in one place.

“ Here at Family Advocacy Solutions, we work with biological families to work on getting their kids back whenever they’re in foster care,” said Director of Education Kathy Haddock. “What we find is there are a lot of barriers to getting those services. One of those big barriers is transportation. If we have all of the agencies in the same building, then we just say go across the hall or go downstairs or go in the back of the building, and you can work at getting a job, and WIC is here, and all of those kinds of agencies that support families.”

One of the organizations that is located in the basement of the building is Endless Apparel. This organization loans out interview and business attire to individuals searching for a job. They can borrow enough clothing to get them to their first paycheck. The organization also loans out prom dresses, shoes, and jewelry to needy girls.

Another organization is Rivera Tax Services, located on the second floor. This group helps families with the Child Tax Credit or completing tax returns to receive benefits.

1/3 of the Monett population speaks a language other than English. Those needing to learn English can take free classes to help them get a job. Crowder College also offers free GED classes.

Having all these resources in one place has made it easier to collaborate ideas to serve the community better.

“It’s also been fun for our organizations to share information and resources with one another and watch the progression of some of our clients as they work through the process and the system,” said Hahn. “We get to see not only the beginnings but also the fruits of the labor that we’ve invested early on in them.”

The building is currently only 40% full. Life 360 executives are hoping to add more businesses and services to help people get the resources they need to become self-sufficient. One of the facility’s plans is to open a daycare and preschool that will serve 160 kids.

