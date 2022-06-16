Ozark Electric asks members to slow down on energy usage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re a member of Ozark Electric Cooperative, you probably received a phone call or an email asking you to cut back on energy consumption on June 16 and 17 during the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., where peak energy use occurs.

This comes as a precaution to avoid a possible energy shortage caused by the “unseasonably high” temperatures we’ve experienced lately and an unexpectedly low supply of wind power. With high temperatures come more energy use, and the Ozark Electric Cooperative is asking members to wait until absolutely necessary to use large appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, and hot water heaters and to set their thermostats a little bit higher than usual.

While they are optimistic that there will be no serious shortage, they still believe that everyone should do their part to prevent the possibility.

Some tips to help reduce energy consumption and your energy bill can be found here: ON YOUR SIDE: 10 tips for keeping your energy bill low this summer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.