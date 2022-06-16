Advertisement

SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) tries to get past Missouri guard DaJuan Gordon (12) during an...
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) tries to get past Missouri guard DaJuan Gordon (12) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kansas will visit Kentucky and Baylor is set to host Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge next season.

The leagues on Thursday announced the 10 matchups set for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. All 10 of the Big 12 members and all but four of the Southeastern Conference teams will participate.

The other games include: Alabama at Oklahoma, Auburn at West Virginia, Florida at Kansas State, Texas Tech at LSU, Mississippi at Oklahoma State, TCU at Mississippi State, Iowa State at Missouri and Texas at Tennessee.

The SEC has held the edge in five of the last six years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy
On Your Side: Tech store closes, Springfield customers in limbo
Motorcycle rider
Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
Three cars have been stolen from the Battlefield Mall parking lot in the last three weeks.
Car stolen from Battlefield Mall parking lot found in Cuba, Mo.

Latest News

The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant in Dixon.
Firefighters investigate fire damaging restaurant fire in Dixon, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the NFL football...
Chiefs’ Mahomes ‘surprised’ by Hill criticism in podcast
Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission approves first ARPA payments
Taste of the Ozarks: Proscuitto and Peas Pasta Toss
Taste of the Ozarks: Proscuitto and Peas Pasta Toss