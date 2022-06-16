Survey finds leaving the lights on is dad’s biggest pet peeve

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Don’t leave the lights on, a recent survey shows that just before Father’s Day leaving the lights on is dad’s biggest pet peeve.

Dad jokes aside, Father’s Day is just around the corner and TopCashBack.com says 80% of dads said their favorite part about the holiday is just spending time with family. The nation’s most generous cashback site said it surveyed a cross section of 1,850 adult males aged 18 and over.

The survey found that 75% of respondents plan to celebrate Father’s Day in 2022 while a quarter said they would not. And with more than half of Americans planning on giving a gift to their father figures, it said the top five gifts kids plan to give dad are as follows:

A meal with family and friends - 31%

Gift card - 29%

Clothes or a tie - 28%

Tools - 20%

A greeting card - 19%

However, the survey found what dads really want are as follows:

A meal with family or friends - 45%

An experience (i.e. sporting event, concert, etc.) - 25%

Gift card - 24%

Technology (i.e. television, phone, etc.) - 20%

Tools - 19%

When asked where dad spends the most time, respondents noted the family room, the backyard, anywhere a television is present, the basement or garage, a home office, the kitchen and the bathroom. And with about 34% reporting that dad has a man cave, they said the top five things to keep in the space include - a TV, a reclining chair, crafting materials (i.e. wood, tools, scissors, etc.), a refrigerator, and sports memorabilia.

Dad is also known for having big pet peeves when asked this is what dads said bothers them the most:

Leaving the lights on - 27%

Stealing the TV remote/Changing the channel - 21%

Thermostat too low/high - 20%

Doors being kept open - 17%

Dirty dishes in the sink - 15%

When compared to television characters, most respondents likened their dads to Tim Taylor from Home Improvement, Homer Simpson came in second, while Danny Tanner from Full House came in at a close third. Honorable mentions include Jack Pearson from This is Us, Phil Banks of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Aire, and Johnny Rose from Schitt’s Creek.

While there is plenty of pop culture out there, 59% of respondents still said dad jokes are their favorite dad-ism. However, a quarter said they still prefer dad style while 10% said dad dance moves and 6% said dad-bods.

