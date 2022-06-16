Taste of the Ozarks: Proscuitto and Peas Pasta Toss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Put some sizzle into this pasta dish.

Proscuitto and Peas Pasta Toss

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked short pasta (cavatappi or penne)

1 cup thawed frozen or fresh peas

1/3 cup chopped prosciutto

3 tbsp olive oil

1/3 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1/3 cup of grated parmesan cheese

Heat a medium-sized skillet on medium-high heat. Add olive oil, prosciutto, and peas. Cook until prosciutto begins to sizzle. Add pasta and toss until warmed all the way through. Add grated parmesan cheese and toss for thirty seconds. Remove from heat, add shredded parmesan cheese and serve.

The recipe serves 2-3.

