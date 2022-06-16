Advertisement

Texas man caught in the Ozarks with illegal weapons, drugs sentenced to prison

Co-defendant awaiting sentencing
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/U.S. Attorney, Western District of Mo.) - A man from Texas was sentenced Tuesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms.

Tanner Houghton, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 25 years in federal prison without parole.

On October 14, 2021, Houghton pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Co-defendant Brittany Brannan, 35, also from Texas, has pleaded guilty to her role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and awaits sentencing.

Houghton and Brannan were arrested on Dec. 27, 2020, after attempting to flee from law enforcement officers.

A Stone County, Mo., sheriff’s detective was conducting surveillance at a Branson West, Mo., hotel and saw Houghton and Brannan leave the hotel and drive to a convenience store in Reeds Spring, Mo. A sheriff’s deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop Houghton, who was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota, but Houghton rapidly sped away through a circle driveway. The driveway, however, was blocked by the detective’s vehicle. Houghton put his car in reverse and struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The officers drew their weapons and ordered Houghton and Brannon to get out of their vehicle.

When officers searched Houghton’s vehicle, they found a loaded Smith and Wesson .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a box of ammunition below the center console. They also found a loaded Amarillo Armory multi-caliber semi-automatic rifle, numerous loaded magazines, and numerous boxes of ammunition inside a duffle bag in the back seat. Officers found another duffle bag in the front passenger floorboard that contained approximately 292 grams of pure methamphetamine, 39.8 grams of heroin, and 128 fentanyl tablets.

According to court documents, Houghton had absconded from parole in Texas with Brannan. They were part of a large drug-trafficking organization, purchasing at least two pounds of methamphetamine twice a month for six months to a year, as well as varying amounts of fentanyl.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Stone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Branson West, Mo., Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Three cars have been stolen from the Battlefield Mall parking lot in the last three weeks.
Car stolen from Battlefield Mall parking lot found in Cuba, Mo.
At a Springfield City Council meeting Monday night the council and SCVB President Tracy...
University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center costing Springfield business? Tourism official says “Yes”
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
Authorities capture final Barry County Jail escapee in Texas

Latest News

ife 360 was gifted the former Cox Monett hospital last year and turned it into a “mall of...
Monett Life360 opens community center to help families in need
City officials predict within the next 60 days vendors of electric scooter rentals will be...
Springfield city officials expecting e-scooter rental services to be available within 60 days
Fireworks are seen over Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the...
Missouri one of several offering tax breaks, funds for chance to host World Cup
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Devon Key (42), safety Justin Reid (20) and safety Juan...
Chiefs’ Thornhill seeks to fill Honey Badger’s void
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, right, is congratulated by Michael A. Taylor after...
Royals end Giants’ 5-game winning streak