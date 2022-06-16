Advertisement

Two arrested after carjacking in West Plains, Mo.

Men with guns stole woman's phone, keys, SUV
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3/West Plains Police) - Two men were arrested in Arkansas, after a carjacking in West Plains, Mo.

West Plains police state in a news release that a woman was leaving work Thursday morning, when two men armed with guns took her keys and cell phone. The release says the man told the woman to get on the ground as they drove away in her SUV.

The woman’s cell phone was located along a road in West Plains a short time later.

After nearby authorities were notified of the carjacking, the Lawrence County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office notified West Plains police that deputies were pursuing the stolen vehicle. The suspects were arrested, and the woman’s vehicle recovered.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.

