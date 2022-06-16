What are the most injury-prone rooms in your house?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s no place like home.

Most people think of their house as a safe sanctuary away from all the world’s craziness but one-in-four Americans say they’ve suffered a significant injury in their own home.

According to data collected by Compare the Market, a company that does research for a range of insurance, energy, and financial products, 46 percent of Americans who’ve been injured in their home said the accident occurred in the kitchen. That’s by-far the most dangerous place followed by the staircase (35 percent), bathrooms (27 percent), bedrooms (25 percent) and living rooms (23 percent).

Firefighters certainly are not surprised that kitchens are the most dangerous place in the house.

“Cooking fires are the number one cause of accidental fires in our community as well as nationwide,” said Springfield Fire Department Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction Jeff Prior. “The main thing is to stay in the kitchen while you’re cooking because most of the time it’s unattended cooking that is the cause of a kitchen fire. We also tell people to never throw grease into the garbage can because it can ignite combustible materials. Don’t put water on a grease fire. We have numerous tips to help reduce fire risks on our website and it’s also important to keep your smoke alarms working. We still offer free smoke alarms to the community.”

While cooking fires are the main cause of kitchen-related injuries there are many other causes from cutting yourself with a knife to getting food poisoning because your refrigerator isn’t working properly.

“And with kids you see them reaching up and pulling things off the stove,” added Jennifer Essman, a trauma specialist at Mercy. “Or we see a huge number of children microwaving something and then pulling it out of the microwave and spilling it on themselves.”

Essman also talked about bathroom-related injuries which mainly involve younger and older demographics.

For children it’s the danger of drowning in the tub.

“If they’re not supervised they can tip-over and drown in just a couple of inches of water,” Essman pointed out. “Stepping away for five minutes to answer your phone or do something else is all it takes to have a horrific accident.”

For senior citizens it’s the risk of falling while getting out of the shower.

“Sometimes they’re in a home environment that hasn’t aged with them,” Essman explained. “They’re getting into a bathtub instead of a walk-in shower and they get tripped up or they step-out onto a wet tile and slip. You need to make sure your bathrooms have the grab bars where you have three points of contact at all times to avoid breaking a hip or something worse.”

And while falling down stairs was listed as second in the survey, Essman pointed out that there are also many other places where you can get hurt taking a tumble.

“Like using a stool or chair or any other inappropriate device to climb on,” she said. “They could roll or slip out from under you. We also see a lot of injuries from people climbing ladders to get on their roof to clean gutters. It’s something they’ve always done but when you’re 82 and not very steady climbing 20-feet to clean your gutter, it isn’t a safe choice.”

The Springfield Fire Department’s website offers a checklist to help you eliminate fire risks in your house and Essman suggests you evaluate your home’s other safety aspects as well.

“Make sure you don’t have things that are impeding your walking for instance,” she said. “If you have floor rugs that have bunched up you can trip or if you have electrical cords that stretch across the room you can trip over those. Pets getting in the way can make us fall as well. If you have decreased visibility you should think about repositioning things in your house so you can see better. Decreased mobility and visibility will affect your safety. Just think about carrying a load of laundry and realize you can’t see right below you. Is there anything like a rug or electrical cord that will trip you up? It’s simple things that we just don’t think about because we’ve done it our whole life. But we need to consider how to keep ourselves safe in our own comfortable environment.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.