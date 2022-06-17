Advertisement

2 arrested after drug bust in Camden County

the Camden County Sheriff Office and LANEG (Lake area Narcotics Enforcement Group) were involved in a joint investigation in the Sunrise Beach area of Camden County(Camden County Sheriff's Office)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman are in the Camden County jail after police say they had illegal drugs.

Deputies arrested Angela Sweeney and Jeremy Hunter following a traffic stop.

Deputies say Hunter attempted to flee the vehicle. Deputies quickly arrested him. When deputies searched him, they say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They say they also found drugs inside the vehicle.

Hunter has a warrant out of Hickory County.

Both are held in the Camden County Jail. Sweeney is being held on a no-bond warrant. Hunter is being held on a $20,000 warrant and a $5,000 warrant out of Hickory County.

