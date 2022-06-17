Advertisement

21st annual Sertoma Duck Race Festival runs through Saturday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Friday marks the beginning of the 21st annual Sertoma Duck Race Festival in Ozark.

The event takes place Saturday night at Finley River Park. It includes live music, a craft fair, rides for the kids and more. All proceeds go to local nonprofits aimed at helping local children.

“This is just a great community event, we raise a lot of money for children’s charities. We give our community something fun to come out and do. We raise a lot of money so we can help kids, so they can carry on their daily lives without any issues,” said Ozark’s Mayor Bradley Jackson.

Jackson also added that those attending should remember to stay hydrated and prepare for the high temperatures.

“We’re just trying to make sure that everybody has a good time, we want everybody to stay healthy, we want everyone to stay hydrated. We’ve got water, we’ve got root beer. We’ve got shaded areas for people to stay out of the sun.”

The 16th annual Hot Air Balloon Glow begins at 9 p.m. Friday. The headline event, the Rubber Duck Race, begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Full schedule here.

