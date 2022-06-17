Advertisement

Buffalo, Mo officer tasered in an altercation with suspect

Parsons is charged with assault and resisting arrest.
Parsons is charged with assault and resisting arrest.
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A Buffalo Police Department police officer suffered injuries in an altercation with a suspect. Doctors say he should be okay.

Investigators say the officer saw Greg Parsons on the road and knew he had an active warrant. Police say the officer attempted to arrest Parsons. Investigators say the officer asked him to put out a cigarette, and Parsons would not comply. Parsons then began hitting other deputies assisting in the arrest.

Investigators say Parsons attacked the officer when he deployed his Taser. The prongs of the Taser drew blood from the officer.

Police Chief Chris Twitchel says police will always attempt to use nondeadly force first.

“Less lethal is always going to be our first option when we’re dealing with individuals. Sometimes when individuals do get in a fight with us, they get a hold of our less lethal, and it becomes a lethal situation, but it’s genuinely important that this didn’t turn out that way, and it didn’t,” said Chief Twitchel.

Chief Twitchel says the most important thing is his officer went home safe.

“My officer handled the situation fairly well. He came out, and he came home safe. That’s the most important thing,” said Chief Twitchel.

Chief Twitchel says a board made up of Buffalo citizens will conduct a use of force review to ensure everything was handled correctly. He says it is standard protocol.

“Every time we have a use of force in the city of Buffalo, I do a use of force review to ensure that my officer followed policy and that everybody has done what they were supposed to do. So it just allows for transparency in our community. It also makes sure that we’re held accountable,” said Chief Twitchel.

A judge set bond for Parsons at $50,000.

