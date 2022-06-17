CATCH-A-CROOK: Porch pirate steals shoes delivered to a home in south Springfield
Detectives say the theft happened in the Lions Gate subdivision.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Greene County detectives are working to identify a man who stole a package from a home in south Springfield. The theft happened in the Lions Gate subdivision on June 3. A Ring doorbell camera captured a man walking up to the front door of a house in the 1400 block of West Gaslight Drive just before 11:00 p.m.
The security video shows the man grab a package off the front step and run off. The victim told detectives the package contained Kizik brand athletic shoes valued at $129. Investigators describe the thief as an older man with gray hair and a beard. He has tattoos on both arms.
If you have seen this man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
