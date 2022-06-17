Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Porch pirate steals shoes delivered to a home in south Springfield

Detectives say the theft happened in the Lions Gate subdivision.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

June 3, 2022 Lions Gate subdivision in south Springfield
June 3, 2022 Lions Gate subdivision in south Springfield(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are working to identify a man who stole a package from a home in south Springfield. The theft happened in the Lions Gate subdivision on June 3. A Ring doorbell camera captured a man walking up to the front door of a house in the 1400 block of West Gaslight Drive just before 11:00 p.m.

Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230
Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The security video shows the man grab a package off the front step and run off. The victim told detectives the package contained Kizik brand athletic shoes valued at $129. Investigators describe the thief as an older man with gray hair and a beard. He has tattoos on both arms.

June 3, 2022 Lions Gate subdivision in south Springfield.
June 3, 2022 Lions Gate subdivision in south Springfield.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you have seen this man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Motorcycle rider
Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy
On Your Side: Tech store closes, Springfield customers in limbo
Three cars have been stolen from the Battlefield Mall parking lot in the last three weeks.
Car stolen from Battlefield Mall parking lot found in Cuba, Mo.

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Porch pirate swipes package from home in south Springfield
the Camden County Sheriff Office and LANEG (Lake area Narcotics Enforcement Group) were...
2 arrested after drug bust in Camden County
Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his investigation of...
Five more lawsuits filed against Agape Boarding School in Vernon County, Mo.
How to cool down in the heat if you don’t have air conditioning