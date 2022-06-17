CATCH-A-CROOK: Porch pirate steals shoes delivered to a home in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

June 3, 2022 Lions Gate subdivision in south Springfield (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are working to identify a man who stole a package from a home in south Springfield. The theft happened in the Lions Gate subdivision on June 3. A Ring doorbell camera captured a man walking up to the front door of a house in the 1400 block of West Gaslight Drive just before 11:00 p.m.

Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230

The security video shows the man grab a package off the front step and run off. The victim told detectives the package contained Kizik brand athletic shoes valued at $129. Investigators describe the thief as an older man with gray hair and a beard. He has tattoos on both arms.

June 3, 2022 Lions Gate subdivision in south Springfield. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you have seen this man or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

