Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash at Lake of the Ozarks

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a...
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Clint Bowyer waits in his car before practice for a NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver and Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer struck and killed a pedestrian on a highway at Lake of the Ozarks.

The crash occurred June 5 on an exit ramp off of U.S 54 near Osage Beach, according to a crash report from Lake Ozark police.

Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, stopped immediately after the collision and called 911, police said. The woman, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, of Camdenton, died at the scene.

The crash report says Bowyer showed no signs of impairment and provided a roadside blood sample that showed no trace of alcohol. A crystalline substance was found with the woman’s belongings and residents at a recreational vehicle park where she was staying said they believed she was under the influence of drugs, according to the police statement.

Bowyer retired in 2020 after winning 10 Cup Series races over 15 years. His sense of humor has been a hit in the Fox Sports booth since jumping into that job as a second career.

