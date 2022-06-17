“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner

LAKEVIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million.

A Lakeview man, who wishes to remain anonymous, collected his prize Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.

The man’s wife purchased the winning ticket from Michael Gas N Go, 6135 Highway 5 North in Midway.

“My wife and I have a routine when playing the lottery,” he said. “She buys the tickets, and then I scratch them to see if they’re winners.”

According to ASL’s news release, he plans to help family friends, retire early, and “enjoy a memorable vacation with his wife of more than 30 years.”

“I’m a big believer in good karma,” the man said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.