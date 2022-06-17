Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you recognize this dog named Sasha?

This dog has the name Sasha written on her collar
By Leigh Moody
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we have at least one clue about our featured lost dog.

We actually know this dog’s name. Now, we just need to find out who owns her.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “this dog’s name is probably Sasha. There was a name written on the inside of the collar when we found her. No phone number, just her name written with Sharpie on the inside of the collar.”

Animal control says Sasha is a German shepherd mix. She’s about one to two years old and you can tell she’s had puppies at some point in her life.

Someone found her on June 13th in the 2500 block of west Brower in an apartment complex parking lot. She also had no tags or chip.

If you who Sasha belongs to, call animal control at 417-833-3592 or contact them through their website at the link below.

You can also submit a lost or found animal to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

