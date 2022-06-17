Advertisement

Man from El Dorado Springs, Mo. accused of making terrorist threats

Courthouse placed on alert after threats.
David Arduser Jr.
David Arduser Jr.(Vernon County jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) - A man from El Dorado Springs, Mo. is accused of making terrorist threats in neighboring Vernon County.

David Arduser Jr., 43, is charged with felony terrorist threat, and felony tampering with a judicial officer.

Vernon County sheriff Jason Mosher says his office was notified on June 9th of threats against the juvenile office at the Vernon County courthouse in Nevada, Mo. Mosher says the doors to the courthouse were locked that day, and security personnel in the building were placed on alert.

Arduser was arrested Monday, June 13th. He also had outstanding warrants from St. Clair County for unlawful possession of a firearm and domestic assault.

The sheriff has not released details of the threats Arduser is accused of making.

